Iran FM to leave Iraq for Syria 

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir Abdollahian made his first foreign trip to Baghdad on Saturday, September 27, in order to attend a regional meeting in support of Iraq.

On the second trip, he is heading to Syria in order to meet and negotiate with the Syrian officials today.

“We welcome any regional initiative by the Iraqi authorities with the participation of the people of the region,” the Iranian minister said prior to his visit to Baghdad.

"We believe that Syria, as an important neighbor of Iraq, should have been invited to the summit. Of course, we are in contact and consultation with the Syrian leadership regarding the security and sustainable development of the region, and we will consult directly with Damascus about the Baghdad summit and lay emphasis on the important role of the countries in the region in any regional initiative”, he added.

The Baghdad meeting was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, and Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sabah Khalid Al-Hamed Al-Sabah, among other regional officials.

