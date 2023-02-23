Tehran-Baghdad regional coop. fast-paced, effective: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his accompanying delegation met with Iraq’s Parliament Speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi in the capital Baghdad on Wednesday night.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed Iran-Iraq relations and stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in different fields.

Amir- Abdollahian considered the development and progress of Iraq very important for Iran and called for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, especially at the level of the legislative assemblies.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the progress of preparing the comprehensive document of bilateral cooperation and mentioned this document as a long-term road map of the two countries.

The Iranian top diplomat said that the construction of the Shalamcheh-Basra and Kermanshah-Baghdad railways is an effective step in the development of economic and commercial exchanges.

Iraq’s Parliament Speaker, for his part, considered the expansion of inter-parliamentary relations as one of the priorities of the Iraqi parliament.

RHM/5716994