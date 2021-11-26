Tehran voice assistance for successful holding of ECO summit

Speaking in a telephone conversation, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Rashid Muradov the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of Turkmenistan exchanged views on bilateral relations and the holding of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Ashgabat.

Conveying the greetings of President Raeisi to the President of Turkmenistan, Amir-Abdollahian announced Iran's readiness to assist in the successful holding of this summit.

Referring to the participation of the Iranian president in this regional summit, the Iranian top diplomat stressed that this is an opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

The ECO summit will be held in the presence of senior economic officials of ECO member countries, including chambers of commerce and economic activist, Turkmen Foreign Minister said, for his part, adding that some economic meetings will be held in Turkmenistan Foreign Ministry.

He appreciated the active presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the mentioned meetings and expressed hope that these meetings will be more fruitful in order to develop and expand relations and cooperation between the countries of the region.

