Iraq PM agrees to let in 30,000 Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims

Earlier today, the Iranian Hajj Organization said that the Iranian pilgrims who seek to go to Iraq for the Arabeen procession need to enroll with the organization as a prerequisite.

Meanwhile, the organization warned the pilgrims not to go to the border crossings as they are closed amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The body had further said that the enrollment would not necessarily mean that Iraq would allow them in as the Iraqi side had not announced its decision yet. Receiving both doses of vaccine and being healthy were two other prerequisites for the enrollment to travel to Iraq.

However, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was announced to have agreed on Sunday afternoon that as many as 30,000 Iranian Arbaeen pilgrims could travel to Iraq only via Iraq's international airports.

According to the Iraq Premier office telegram channel, the prime minister made the comments in a meeting on Sunday afternoon in Baghdad to discuss the precarious Covid-19 situation in his country and the upcoming Arbaeen procession, which marks 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS) in Iraqi Karbala in the first century after the Islam emergence.

