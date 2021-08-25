Saudi Arabia claims it intercepted Yemeni drone in south

According to Al-Arabiya, the drone was flying to Khamis Mushait Province in the south of Saudi Arabia. King Khalid Air Base is located in the area, and most of the Saudi coalition fighter jets and military planes start their missions from this base.

The Yemeni army and popular committees have yet to comment on the Saudi coalition's claim.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the Saudi-led aggression as long as it does not stop the war against Yemen and lift the imposed blockade.

In a recent interview, Mohammad Abdul Salam, chairman of the negotiating team of the Houthi-led government in Sanaa, stressed that the war against Yemen has not stopped at any fronts.

Furthermore, last Saturday, the Saudi coalition claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a Yemeni drone over southern Saudi Arabia, but the next day, Yahya Sari, a spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced that King Khalid air base in southwestern Saudi Arabia had been targeted by a drone.

