Khamis Mushait hit by Yemeni explosive-laden drone

Arab media reported on Tuesday morning that the Yemeni Armed Forces has launched a drone operation against the Saudi aggression coalition.

Sky News quoted a spokesman for the Saudi aggression coalition as saying that an explosive-laden drone had been fired by Yemeni forces at Khamis Mushait in southern Saudi Arabia.

"We are taking the necessary measures to protect ourselves in accordance with international law," a spokesman for the Saudi official was quoted as claiming by Al-Jazeera.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, claims to have agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen. However, the regime continues to target Yemen with its indiscriminate attacks and does not stop its comprehensive siege.

