Yemeni army shoots down US spy drone over Ma'rib

The Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Yahya Saree announced on Sunday that the air defense of the Yemeni army and popular committees have managed to shoot down a US-made “Scan Eagle” spy drone over the city of Al-Juba in Ma'rib province.

He said that the drone was targeted last night while carrying out hostile actions over the Al-Juba sky.

The Yemeni army has always insisted that it will continue its attacks on Saudi military positions as long as the aggression and siege of the country continue.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of a US-backed Arab coalition, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land-, air- and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the ousted Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

