Saudi coalition claims Yemen drone attack on Khamis Mushait

Although Yemeni forces have not yet confirmed the drone attack in southwestern Saudi Arabia, the Saudi-led coalition claimed to have intercepted and destroyed a Yemeni drone flying over the town of Khamis Mushait.

This is while that Yemeni officials including Spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree have repeatedly stressed that Saudi military areas are under the direct attack of Yemeni missiles and drones.

Saudi aggressor coalition claimed that Houthi military forces are continuing hostile actions against civilians and residential areas.

The news of the Yemeni intercepted drone comes a day after the Yemeni Ansarullah Movement announced the downing of a Saudi-led coalition reconnaissance drone in Yemen's Ma'rib province.

Earlier, Yemeni forces used six drones to target Aramco Oil Facility in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

