Saudi coalition claims intercepting bomb-laden Yemeni drone

Saudi state television quoted a spokesman for the Saudi coalition as claiming that Saudi Arabian Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed a bomb-laden drone flying from Yemen to the Khamis Mushait area in southwestern Saudi Arabia.

Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, did not mention the type of the drone.

The Yemeni army and popular committees have not yet commented on the Saudi coalition spokesman.

Officials of the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed that the Yemeni army and popular committees will continue to respond to the aggression as long as the Saudi coalition does not stop the war against Yemen and end the siege.

