Yemen conducts drone attack against targets in S. Arabia

Al-Arabiya quoted a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition against Yemen as saying that Saudi air defense had fired at a Yemeni drone over the Khamis Mushait area in the south of Saudi Arabia.

The Saudis claim they had intercepted the Yemeni drone before it reaches its targets.

"We are taking the necessary measures to protect ourselves in accordance with international law," a spokesman for the Saudi coalition was quoted as saying by Al-Jazeera.

Saudi Arabia claims to have agreed to a ceasefire in Yemen while continues to stage indiscriminate attacks against Yemen and has not lifted the blockade against the Yemeni people.

Officials with the Yemeni National Salvation Government have repeatedly stressed they would not agree with the Saudis ceasefire until the Saudi coalition stops the war against Yemen and lifts the blockade.

