Yemen Army discovers 2 weapons depots belonging to Takfiris

The Security forces in the southwestern Yemeni province of Al-Bayda, which covers large areas under the control of the National Salvation Government, on Monday succeeded to seize a number of weapons and mines belonging to Takfiris in two separate operations.

"In the first operation, a weapons depot was discovered in one of the mosques in the Al-Habj area of ​​Al-Zaher in Al-Bayda province, and in the second operation, 104 mines that were hidden in the house of one of the Takfiri leaders in Al-Burman area in Al-Zaher city, were discovered," a Yemeni security official told Almasirah.

The security official added, "Two security operations were carried out with the cooperation of citizens of Al-Zaher region, who played an outstanding role in achieving this victory."

“The security forces stressed that the security and stability of Al-Bayda province is a red line and the destabilization of this province will not be allowed at any cost," the source noted.

About two months ago, the Al-Qaeda terrorist group announced in a statement that several of its leaders have been killed in Al-Bayda, Yemen, reaffirming the strong link between the US-Saudi coalition and the extremist terrorist groups, ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

At that time, the Yemeni Government of National Salvation stressed that the United States was behind the operation launched by mercenary elements of the Saudi coalition in the city of Al-Zaher in Al-Bayda province.

