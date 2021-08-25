  1. Politics
Aug 25, 2021, 8:16 AM

Raeisi stresses developing coop. between Iran, Yemen

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – In a message to the President of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi stressed Tehran's commitment to developing cooperation between the two countries in all fields to ensure common interests.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council and the Republic of Yemen on Tuesday.

In his message, the Iranian president praised the resistance of the Yemeni people against the aggression of the Saudi-American coalition for the seventh consecutive year.

He also stressed his country's solidarity with the oppressed people of Yemen in the face of brutal aggression and oppressive siege.

Raeisi also stressed Tehran's commitment to developing cooperation between the two countries and the two nations in all fields to ensure common interests.

