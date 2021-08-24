Saudi coalition violates Yemen ceasefire 252 times in 24h

The latest reports indicate that the Saudi aggression coalition still continues to violate ceasefire in Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah province comprehensively, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and its coalition in Yemen continue to violate the ceasefire in Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah province and have not adhered to the ceasefire at all in a way that the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah 252 times.

In addition to Al-Hudaydah, Saudis continue their attacks in other Yemeni provinces and in its latest attack, the Saudi-led coalition has repeatedly targeted the provinces of Saada and Ma'rib.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia has not adhered to the ceasefire since the establishment of the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province within the framework of the “Stockholm Agreement”.

Despite the widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province in Yemen, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop Saudi aggression.

