  1. Politics
Aug 24, 2021, 9:50 AM

Saudi coalition violates Yemen ceasefire 252 times in 24h

Saudi coalition violates Yemen ceasefire 252 times in 24h

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – According to the latest reports, fighter jets of the Saudi aggression coalition violated the ceasefire 252 times in the past 24 hours in Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah province.

The latest reports indicate that the Saudi aggression coalition still continues to violate ceasefire in Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah province comprehensively, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, Saudi Arabia and its coalition in Yemen continue to violate the ceasefire in Yemen’s Al-Hudaydah province and have not adhered to the ceasefire at all in a way that the Saudi-led coalition has violated the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah 252 times.

In addition to Al-Hudaydah, Saudis continue their attacks in other Yemeni provinces and in its latest attack, the Saudi-led coalition has repeatedly targeted the provinces of Saada and Ma'rib.

It should be noted that Saudi Arabia has not adhered to the ceasefire since the establishment of the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province within the framework of the “Stockholm Agreement”.

Despite the widespread Yemeni protests over Riyadh's non-compliance with the ceasefire in Al-Hudaydah province in Yemen, the United Nations has so far taken no action to stop Saudi aggression.

MA/5287797

News Code 177724
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177724/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 17 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News