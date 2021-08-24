7 US logistics convoys targeted in Iraq today

The Saberin News reported on Tuesday that two other US Army logistics convoys had been targeted in Iraq's Al-Diwaniyah province.

Shortly after the news broke, media sources reported that two US logistics convoys had been targeted in Babil province.

Today, a US Army logistics convoy was also targeted in Baghdad's Yusufiyah district.

This is while, Less than two hours ago, media sources reported that two US logistics convoys were targeted in the provinces of Al Muthanna and Dhi Qar. The first convoy was attacked in Al-Nasiriyah and the second in Al-Samawa.

According to media sources, a group called 'Qasim Al-Jabarin' has claimed responsibility for these attacks.

In recent days, Iraqi sources have reported the attack on several US convoys in various parts of Iraq.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

