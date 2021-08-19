  1. Politics
Aug 19, 2021, 10:56 AM

US convoy targeted in Iraq's Saladin

US convoy targeted in Iraq's Saladin

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported that a convoy carrying logistics equipment for US troops was targeted in central Iraq.

Iraqi sources reported Thursday morning that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraq's Saladin province.

According to the Saberin News, the convoy was targeted in the city of Siniya , north of the Iraqi capital.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Similar attacks against US troops in Iraq have been increasing in the past months.

Anti-US sentiments have been running high in Iraq since Washington assassinated top Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in January last year.

Following the attack, Iraqi lawmakers unanimously approved a bill on January 5, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign troops.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

ZZ/FNA14000528000077

News Code 177529
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177529/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News