Aug 24, 2021, 11:40 PM

A US Army logistics convoy targeted in Iraq’s Al-Taji

TEHRAN, Aug. 24 (MNA) – Iraqi sources reported a new attack on a US military logistics convoy in Al-Taji district, Iraq on Tuesday.

Sabereen News Telegram Channel announced that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraq’s Al-Taji area on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the US Army logistics convoy was targeted in Al-Taji area of Baghdad.

A few hours ago, an Iraqi security source reported an attack on a US military logistics convoy in Babylon province.

An Iraqi security source told Baghdad Al-Youm that a roadside bomb wax exploded en route of International Coalition's logistics convoy on Babylon Highway in Iraq.

It should be noted that two US-led coalition logistics convoys were targeted in Iraqi province of Dhi Qar and Al-Diwaniyah.

