US logistics convoys targeted on Iraqi-Kuwaiti border

Sky News quoted local sources in Basra as saying that at least three rockets were fired at the Safwan area, on the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border.

Saberin News also reported that four Katyusha missiles hit the US Army logistics convoy at the Safwan border crossing.

The US military logistics convoy was completely destroyed due to the rocket attack, according to the news site.

In recent days, the US military logistics convoy has been repeatedly attacked. A logistics convoy belonging to the US military was targeted on Wednesday morning in Iraq's Al Diwaniyah province.

In recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been targeted by roadside bombs. These convoys enter Iraq mainly from the Syrian border in the west or the Kuwaiti border in the south.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

