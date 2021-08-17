  1. Politics
Aug 17, 2021, 7:38 PM

US military logistics convoy targeted in northern Iraq

US military logistics convoy targeted in northern Iraq

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – An Iraqi security source reported that a US military logistics convoy was targeted in northern Baghdad on Tue.

An Iraqi security source said a US military logistics convoy was targeted in northern Baghdad, Shafagh News reported.

According to the report, a roadside bomb was exploded at a US military logistics convoy in northern Baghdad on Tuesday evening.

In the meantime, a bomb was exploded en route a US logistics convoy, south of Baghdad.

Also, a car bomb had been exploded en route of a US logistics convoy near Pole Sabbah south of Nasiriyah, provincial capital of Dhi Qar province.

MA/5283650

News Code 177497
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177497/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News