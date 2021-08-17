US military logistics convoy targeted in northern Iraq

An Iraqi security source said a US military logistics convoy was targeted in northern Baghdad, Shafagh News reported.
According to the report, a roadside bomb was exploded at a US military logistics convoy in northern Baghdad on Tuesday evening.
In the meantime, a bomb was exploded en route a US logistics convoy, south of Baghdad.
Also, a car bomb had been exploded en route of a US logistics convoy near Pole Sabbah south of Nasiriyah, provincial capital of Dhi Qar province.
