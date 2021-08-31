US logistics military convoy targeted in southern Iraq

A US logistics military convoy was targeted in al-Diwaniyah province, southern Iraq, near Qasr al-Sutlan Restaurant in al-Daghara, Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack on the US logistics military convoy.

This is while US logistics military convoys were targeted on Kuwaiti-Iraqi border on Saturday morning.

It should be noted that military equipment needed by US forces and also light arms and weapons enter Iraq through trucks and via cooperation of Iraqi companies during the week, a passage that Baghdad government does not control and monitor.

Iraqi parliament in January 2020 approved a plan for the expulsion of US forces from Iraqi lands and territories following the assassination of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Forces Commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis but the United States insists on presence of its forces on Iraqi soil.

