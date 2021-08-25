US military logistics convoy targeted in Iraq’s Al Diwaniyah

Another US military logistics convoy was targeted on Wednesday morning in Iraq's Al Diwaniyah province, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, no group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting the US military logistics convoy in Al Diwaniyah province.

This is while a couple of days ago, a number of roadside bombs were exploded en route of a US military logistics convoy in Dhi Qar and Al Anbar provinces.

In recent months, US logistics convoys have been repeatedly targeted in various parts of Iraq.

However, the Americans continue to evade adherence to Iraqi Parliament's regulation to leave the country.

