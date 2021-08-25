Iran envoy, Karzai underscore forming inclusive Afghan govt.

During the meeting on Wednesday, the ex-President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai, the head of Afghanistan's National Reconciliation Council Abdullah Abdullah, and Iran's Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian stressed the need to establish a system based on the will of the people that has national and international legitimacy.

Prior to meeting with the Iranian ambassador, Abdullah and Karzai met with several other diplomatic officials, including Qatar's special envoy for Afghanistan.

Iran has always emphasized that the best way to end the crisis in Afghanistan is through dialogue and negotiations between different groups in this country.

Speaking in his weekly presser on August 23, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman spoke about the recent development in Afghanistan, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran is closely monitoring the developments.

"We are in contact with all parties in Afghanistan," Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

He went on to say, "There is no military solution to the problems of Afghanistan and all groups and parties must resolve the issues through negotiation and dialogue."

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported Afghan people for the last 40 years, the Iranian diplomat added, "We will stand by the Afghan people at this critical juncture."

HJ/FNA14000603000264