Zionists' hostile action, real cause of tension in region

Reacting to the Israeli invasion of Syria on Thursday, Hazem Qassem Spokesman of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Palestine, Hamas, reiterated that Zionist regime is the real cause of tension in the region, Ma’an News Agency reported.

He further called for a real confrontation with this aggressive behavior of the Zionist regime to prevent its hostile aggression.

News sources reported on Friday morning that Syrian Army’s air defense was confronting hostile targets in sky of Damascus and Homs.

Accordingly, Zionist regime's media outlets reported that Israeli regime has fired missiles at targets on outskirts of Damascus.

In this regard, Lebanese Defense Minister and Acting Foreign Minister condemned the repeated violations of Lebanese airspace by Zionist regime fighters in order to attack Syria.

Lebanese Defense Minister stressed that these actions are a clear violation of international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701 (issued to end the 33-day war in 2006), a threat to security and stability in Lebanon as well as violation of its sovereignty.

MA/FNA14000529000097