Zionist regime conceals its defeat by bombing Gaza: Hamas

Spokesman for the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, Fawzi Barhoum made the remarks on Sun. and added, “By bombing Gaza, Zionist regime, as usual, tries to cover up its defeat in the face of stability of Palestinian people and their courageous resistance.”

Zionist occupiers misevaluated the situation and ignored the message of Palestinian people and the Resistance groups and they directly targeted the people, journalists and children with their bullets, injuring dozens of them, Barhoum stressed.

With their firm determination and iron will, the noble nation of Palestine will undoubtedly gain victory and the occupation and siege will end, he added.

The Zionist regime attacked a camp in the center of Gaza Strip on Sunday as well as a base belonging to the Palestinian groups in the Al-Nuseirat Camp in the center of Gaza.

Almost ten Palestinians were wounded on Saturday by the occupying Zionist forces near the Gaza border fence in Khan Yunis area.

During the Palestinian demonstration, Israeli forces fired plastic bullets at the demonstrators and clashed with Palestinians in three different areas near the Gaza border.

