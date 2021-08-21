Zionists raid Palestinians’ rally, dozens injured in WB

The hostile actions of Zionist regime’s military forces against Palestinians still continue in different parts of the occupied lands and territories, Palestine Al-Youm reported.

According to the report, Zionist regime’s forces raided peaceful rallies of Palestinians in various parts of the West Bank and embarked on suppressing Palestinians.

These peaceful rallies were held in condemnation of continuation of settlement and aggression of the Zionist regime against Palestinian people, the report added.

In this regard, Palestinian Red Crescent Society announced that in the clashes erupted between Palestinians and Zionist regime’s forces, dozens of Palestinian people were either wounded by gunfire or inhaling tear gas.

These clashes between Palestinians and Zionist regime’s forces erupted in Mount Sabih, south of Nablus.

These developments took place while the recent armed clashes in the West Bank city of Jenin, which resulted in the martyrdom of four young Palestinians, provoked widespread reactions from various groups.

Spokesman of the Palestinians Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, in a statement said that the pure blood of Palestinians who were martyred in Jenin would guarantee the continuation of liberation of the occupied lands and territories until the occupiers were completely expelled from the Palestinian lands.

