Nasrallah warns Zionists against any miscalculation

Addressing Hezbollah’s Ashura mourning ceremony in Beirut’s Dahiyeh, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that some of those leaders shed light on the issue of smuggling in order to hold the Syrian government and its allies in Lebanon responsible for the crisis.

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that Hezbollah rejects and denounces any case of smuggling fuel oil to Syria, adding that the Resistance Party had even asked the Syrian authorities to provide Lebanon with certain amounts of diesel to help hospitals and bakeries in face of fuel shortage.

He also revealed that he had received letters from the Syrian authorities that asked Hezbollah to help to cope with the issue of smuggling because it negatively affects the economic plan in Syria, Al-Manar reported.

“Some who pretend to be Syria’s foes are involved in smuggling gasoline to Syria due to their greed and lust for money.”

Sayyed Nasrallah maintained that Hezbollah is not concerned with deploying troops on the border in order to prevent smuggling, adding that this is the state’s duty.

Hezbollah leader noted that the economic crisis in Lebanon is a US war on Lebanon, not just the Resistance, asking whether Hezbollah exclusively is keen on preserving the Lebanese seashore oil resources.

USA wants to subject Lebanon to the Israeli will, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who highlighted how the old hag, US ambassador, interferes in appointing the directors and the maritime border demarcation talks.

“Lebanon has been part of the axis which frustrated the US scheme in 1982, 2000, 2006, and 2011.”

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the US administration ordered certain Lebanese parties as well as the banks to transfer their financial deposits to foreign countries, adding that Washington pressed on Hariri to resign in 2019 and funded the NGOs.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that this economic war, which intersects with local factors, is aimed at causing a comprehensive collapse in Lebanon so that the Lebanese abandon their dignity, sovereignty, and rights.

“When we recognize that the fact that we are facing an economic war, we will be more steadfast in confronting it.”

Meanwhile, Sayyed Nasrallah warned the Israeli regime against any miscalculation pertaining to the military power of Hezbollah, stressing that the resistance may never be affected by the economic crisis in Lebanon.

“What happened recently (Hezbollah rocketry response to the Israeli aerial aggression on Lebanon) has proven this.”

Sayyed Nasrallah further dwelt on the developments in Afghanistan, shedding light on how the Americans failed to gain any military achievement despite the huge amounts of money they spent there.

Sayyed Nasrallah also commented on Biden’s assertion that the US army does not fight on the behalf of any other party, stressing that the USA can never be a reliable ally to anyone.

“The Americans evacuated the police dogs from Afghanistan and left their agents.”

Sayyed Nasrallah pointed out that the USA showed ignorance in dealing with the region, adding that Biden wants the Afghan army and Taliban to engage in a destructive war.

In the educational part of his address, Sayyed Nasrallah called on pro-Resistance social media users to avoid interacting with the spiteful and sullen politicians and media professionals, warning that such interaction would encourage them to keep resorting to the same means of insulting and defaming the Resistance.

