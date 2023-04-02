  1. Politics
Apr 2, 2023, 10:00 AM

Another IRGC military adviser martyred in Syria

Another IRGC military adviser martyred in Syria

TEHRAN, Apr. 02 (MNA) – One of Iran's military advisers succumbed to his wounds sustained during an airstrike launched by the Zionist Israeli regime near Damascus on Friday, media sources reported on Sunday.

Meghdad Maghani, an Iranian military adviser, was martyred in the Israeli aggression on central Syria.

According to media sources, Meghdani was wounded during the Israeli regime's aggression on Friday morning and was martyred.

Earlier on Friday, IRGC public relations office announced that Milad Heidari , another military advisers, was martyred on Friday morning in the Zionist regime’s aerial attack on the Syrian capital.

Meanhile, in continuation of its aggression, the Zionist Israeli regime military targeted outposts in Syria's Homs province in a raid early on Sunday, the Syrian defense ministry said, while Western intelligence sources said the strikes hit a series of air bases in the central region of the country where allegedly Iranian personnel are based.

According to SANA, Syria’s air defenses intercepted the “hostile missiles” over Homs, but the aggression managed to cause some material damage.

Thie Sunday airstrikes was the third aggression by the Israeli regime in Syria in the past few days after Thursday and Friday mornings aerial attacks.

RHM/5744747

News Code 198954
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News