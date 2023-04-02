Another IRGC military adviser martyred in Syria

Meghdad Maghani, an Iranian military adviser, was martyred in the Israeli aggression on central Syria.

According to media sources, Meghdani was wounded during the Israeli regime's aggression on Friday morning and was martyred.

Earlier on Friday, IRGC public relations office announced that Milad Heidari , another military advisers, was martyred on Friday morning in the Zionist regime’s aerial attack on the Syrian capital.

Meanhile, in continuation of its aggression, the Zionist Israeli regime military targeted outposts in Syria's Homs province in a raid early on Sunday, the Syrian defense ministry said, while Western intelligence sources said the strikes hit a series of air bases in the central region of the country where allegedly Iranian personnel are based.

According to SANA, Syria’s air defenses intercepted the “hostile missiles” over Homs, but the aggression managed to cause some material damage.

Thie Sunday airstrikes was the third aggression by the Israeli regime in Syria in the past few days after Thursday and Friday mornings aerial attacks.

