Aug 20, 2021, 12:24 PM

Lebanon complains on Zionist regime over airspace violation

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – The Lebanese government has sued Zionist regime at the United Nations for repeatedly violating its airspace to attack Syria.

Lebanese Defense Minister Zeina Akar in a speech condemned the repeated violation of Lebanon’s airspace by Zionist regime fighters in order to attack Syria, Al-Ahad News reported.

According to the report, Lebanese Minister of Defense reiterated, “Flight of Israeli fighter jets at low altitudes has caused fear and panic among Lebanese people and directly threatens navigation and aviation in Lebanon.”

He emphasized that these measures are a clear violation of international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701.

The hostile actions of the Zionist regime are in fact a threat to security and stability in Lebanon, as well as a violation of its sovereignty, she continued.

News sources reported on Friday morning that Syrian air defense was confronting hostile targets in skies of Damascus and Zionist regime's media claimed that the regime has fired missiles at targets on the outskirts of Damascus.

