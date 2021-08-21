Hezbollah rejects its fighters killed in Israeli airstrikes

In a statement on Saturday, Lebanese Hezbollah rejected previous media reports saying that a number of Hezbollah fighters were martyred in recent airstrikes carried out by the Israeli regime in Syria as false.

The statement said that the Hezbollah fighters were not present in the location targeted by the airstrikes.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights recently claimed that at least four Hezbollah fighters had been killed in the attack.

Syrian media reported on Thursday night that explosions had been heard in the vicinty of Damascus.

The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) said that the Syrian air defense systems countered the Israeli regime's attack on the outskirts of Damascus.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army announced on Thursday night that the Israeli army air force had targeted positions in the provinces of Homs and Damascus.

In this regard, the Russian army announced on Friday that during the violation of Syrian airspace by Israeli regime fighter jets, the Syrian defense had fired 22 missiles.

KI/IRN84443991