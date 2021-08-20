  1. Politics
Aug 20, 2021, 10:00 AM

Five Syrian soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Daraa prov

Five Syrian soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Daraa prov

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Unidentified assailants attacked a military vehicle in Syria’s Daraa province, in which, five Syrian soldiers were killed.

Syrian media outlets reported that five Syrian army soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in an attack by unknown individuals on a military vehicle on Thu.

The vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device while traveling between the towns of ‘Nafeh’ and ‘Ein Zikr’ in the western province of Daraa.

This is while that negotiations are underway in Daraa province to find a peaceful solution to the situation and for this reason, a coordination center has been set up to organize and hold negotiations.

Two days after the Syrian army launched an operation against armed terrorists based in southern city of Daraa, the two sides agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire mediated by Russia.

MA/5284777

News Code 177551
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177551/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News