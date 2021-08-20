Five Syrian soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Daraa prov

Syrian media outlets reported that five Syrian army soldiers were killed and two others were wounded in an attack by unknown individuals on a military vehicle on Thu.

The vehicle was hit by an improvised explosive device while traveling between the towns of ‘Nafeh’ and ‘Ein Zikr’ in the western province of Daraa.

This is while that negotiations are underway in Daraa province to find a peaceful solution to the situation and for this reason, a coordination center has been set up to organize and hold negotiations.

Two days after the Syrian army launched an operation against armed terrorists based in southern city of Daraa, the two sides agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire mediated by Russia.

