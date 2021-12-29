Israeli regime base its security upon instability in region

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson condemned on Wednesday the repeated attacks by the Zionist regime on Syrian territory, especially food and medicine warehouses in the port of Latakia.

Khatibzadeh added that the Israeli regime's attacks not only are an act of aggression against a UN member state but also they are in blatant violation of Syria's sovereignty.

He also described the Israeli regime's aggression as inhuman and immoral which is aimed at creating insecurity and crises in the region.

The leaders of the regime cannot tolerate stability, security, and tranquility in the region, he also said, adding that the Zionist rulers have based their security upon the instability in the region.

According to him, the Zionists, who repeatedly target Syrian territory under false and baseless pretexts, violate and ridicule all international laws, regulations, and norms.

The spokesman further called on the international community to prevent the recurrence of such attacks, which endanger regional peace and security.

The Syrian nation has the legitimate right to retaliate against the actions of the aggressors, Khatibzadeh went on to conclude.

