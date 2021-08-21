  1. Politics
Beijing tests 2 new missile warheads

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – The Chinese People's Liberation Army Rocket Force (PLARF) successfully tested two new types of precision conventional missile warheads.

According to the state-run CCTV broadcaster on Saturday, both missiles, launched in the Northwest China desert region, penetrated multi-layer "enemy defenses" hundreds of kilometers away and destroyed the enemy target.

The new missiles, the types of which were not specified, were said to have expanded China's rocket forces, increasing the capabilities of missiles with a conventional warhead.

The exercise also significantly boosted the PLARF’s offensive and defensive capabilities.

