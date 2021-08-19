  1. Politics
Iran, Russia discuss regional developments

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – The Iranian envoy to Moscow and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister discussed developments in the region, including the situation in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon.

A meeting was held between, Kazem Jalali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow and Mikhail Leonidovich Bogdanov Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Representative of the President of Russia for West Asia.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Iran and Russia, developments in West Asia, and the Persian Gulf region, including Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.

During the meeting, Jalali and Bogdanov expressed their desire to continue holding meetings on issues of mutual interest and developments in the region.

