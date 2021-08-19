Iran, Russia discuss regional developments

A meeting was held between, Kazem Jalali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow and Mikhail Leonidovich Bogdanov Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Representative of the President of Russia for West Asia.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral relations between Iran and Russia, developments in West Asia, and the Persian Gulf region, including Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.

During the meeting, Jalali and Bogdanov expressed their desire to continue holding meetings on issues of mutual interest and developments in the region.

