Syrian air defense confronts Zionist regime’s attack in Homs

Al-Mayadeen correspondent in Syria reported that several explosions were heard in sky of Damascus on Thursday.

According to the report, the sound of explosions was caused by Syrian army's air defense confronting the missiles fired from the occupied lands and territories.

The report also said that Syrian air defense has shot down several Israeli missiles in sky of western Damascus areas and south of Homs.

According to a Syrian military official, the attack has conducted from southeast Beirut and targeted some areas around Damascus and Homs.

