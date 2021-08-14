Iranian Embassy expounds on supplying equip. to fight corona

The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran in Berlin has so far sent various types of coronavirus, COVID-19, detection tests, valued at more than €100,000, with the help of Iranians residing in Germany as well as dispatching more than 60 tons of essential anti-coronavirus equipment and machinery (including ventilators, PCR and other equipment manufactured by German companies) to the Islamic Republic of Iran out of Germany’s government assistance via Qatar Airways, which is worth millions of euros, the statement added.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Berlin expressed thanks to all Iranians residing in Germany, German officials and authorities of Qatar Airways for their unsparing cooperation and collaboration with the Islamic Republic of Iran in this regard.

It is also emphasized that efforts are underway for purchasing COVID-19 vaccines from German government and sending them to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In the end, the Embassy stressed that report of measures taken by the Embassy of Iran in Berlin will be announced subsequently.

