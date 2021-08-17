4th gift package of Corona-vaccine arrives from China

Reza Zabib, Assistant Foreign Minister of Iran and Director General of Asia-Pacific of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, tweeted, "Today, the fourth package of Chinese gifts (700,000 doses) arrived, of which a total of 1,550,000 doses of gifts have arrived from China."

He also announced that with the efforts of the Ministry of Health two shipments will arrive from Kovacs.

The Assistant Secretary of State also said that from the second week of the Iranian month of Shahrivar (August 28), imports will be five million doses a week.

Zabib also announced that efforts are being made to purchase more and different types of vaccines.

The Head of the Presidential Office also announced on Tues. that Iran will import 30 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine by Sept. 6.

HJ/IRN84439963