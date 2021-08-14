Containing COVID-19 top priority: Parl. Speaker

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Sat., Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf called on all responsible officials to roll up their sleeves in line with distribution of medicines to contain the disease throughout the country.

The issue related to coronavirus, COVID-19, and outbreak of its fifth wave is one of the serious and important issues that should be taken into consideration, Ghalibaf reiterated.

He then pointed to the guidelines put forward by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in line with confronting the COVID-19 in the country, calling it the first and foremost issue in the country.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Parliament Speaker pointed to the general vaccination of people against COVID-19 and stated that all walks of life should receive COVID-19 vaccine in order to cut the coronavirus chain in the country and Parliament is ready to cooperate with the government in this regard.

MA/5280536