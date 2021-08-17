Iran to import 30mn doses of Covid-19 vaccine by Sep. 6

According to Gholam-Hossein Esmaeili, the said amount will be added to the previously announced ones.

He noted that the administration is trying its best to increase imports of vaccines to the country.

On August 14, Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi informed that the import of 30 million doses of vaccine to the country was finalized.

"All governmental and non-governmental sectors, real and legal personalities, and all individuals must be coordinated and unanimous to control the spread of this dangerous virus," he said at the time.

The president added, "It was decided to distribute the required drugs among 100 pharmacies in the first step and among 300 pharmacies in the second step. So that we will no longer witness gatherings in several pharmacies."

