Raeisi says providing vaccines priority of his government

Speaking in the meeting of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi stressed that there is no problem in allocating funds to the import of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The import of vaccines has accelerated at the same time as the production of domestic vaccines and this is one of the priorities of the government said the president.

He expressed hope that a large percentage of Iranians will be vaccinated in a short time with the imports of vaccines.

It is necessary for us to observe health protocols in mourning ceremonies of Muharram, and protecting people's lives is a priority, he stressed.

