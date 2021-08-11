Iraqis allowed to enter Iran with negative Covid-19 tests

Moradali Tatar, the governor of Qasr-e Shirin County in Western Kermanshah Province, where shared Khosravi and Parvizkhan border crossings with Iraq are located, said on Wednesday that in coordination with the Iraqi central government, the Khosravi border has been reopened only for trade purposes, but the Parviz Khan border is open for travelers and trade activities.

The governor added that all the standard operating procedures of COVID-19 are practices at Khosravi and Parvizkhan and said only Iraqis will be let in that have vaild negative Covid-19 test results.

