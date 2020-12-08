Iraqi Kurdistan seeks opening of new border with Iran

A delegation from Halabja Governorate in the Kurdistan region discussed on Monday with the Iraqi Border Crossings Authority in Baghdad, the inauguration of a border crossing with Iran, according to Iraqi media.

According to a statement issued by the Federal Border Crossings Authority, this came during a meeting between the head of the Authority, Omar Adnan Al-Waeli, and an official delegation from Halabja Governorate.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the delegation's request to open a border crossing for trade exchange with Iran, to create a real opportunity for the governorate's people to improve their living conditions and limit unemployment.

Al-Waeli stressed, "Opening a border crossing that operates within the system of federal border crossings under the controls of federal customs procedures will be a step to close the non-governmental border crossings.”

He pointed out that the commission will have serious steps regarding the proposal after presenting the issue to the higher auditors and evaluating the request.

There are three official border crossings between the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and Iran: Bashmaq, Parvizkhan and Tamarchin (also known as Haj Omran).

