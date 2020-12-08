Exports via Iran's Kordestan prov. grow 55% in eight months

According to Director General of Kordestan Customs Administration Bakhtiar Rahmanipour, the figures show a 55% and 12% jump in terms of volume and value respectively compared with the corresponding period of the last year.

He noted that Bashmaq in Marivan County, Sanandaj in the provincial capital and Siranband in Baneh County were the busiest customs offices during the period under review, exporting a total of 1.2 million tons of commodities worth $$467.6 million.

Bashmaq ranked first in the transit of Iranian goods with 842,965 tons worth $400.6 million during the eight-month period.

According to Rahmanipour, a total of 21,246 tons of goods worth $30 million were imported through the customs of Bashmaq and Sanandaj since the beginning of the current fiscal on March 20.

Iran and Iraq are exploring ways to boost bilateral trades through their land border crossings.

According to Iraqi media, officials from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and the country’s border crossing authorities reviewed on Monday the opening of a new border crossing with Iran.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the delegation's request to open a border crossing for trade exchange with Iran, to create a real opportunity for the governorate's people to improve their living conditions and limit unemployment.

There are three official border crossings between the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and Iran: Bashmaq, Parvizkhan and Tamarchin (also known as Haj Omran).

