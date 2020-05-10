Trade exchange between Iran, Iraq ‘underway’ by observing health protocols

Speaking to a local Kurdish TV channel, Javad Karimi said “Tamarchin”, “Bashmaq and Parvizkhan” borders have resumed their activities by observing health protocols.

Following the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, on Feb. 21, 2020, and closure of passenger borders and flight suspension, a critical condition appeared in a way that trade borders and customs activities of the two countries were suspended for a period of 48 hours, he noted.

Turning to the importance of continuing trade activities and the need for basic items, he said that Iranian and Kurdish officials cooperated with each other and did not allow bilateral trade activities to be halted as a result of the pandemic.

Karimi noted that health protocols are all based on the World Health Organization regulations and also standards of World Customs Union.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Karimi said that there is no concern with regard to disinfecting trade consignments in markets and customs, so that all customs formalities are running safely, observing requirements of international health protocols.

He went on to say that no suspected cases have so far been reported at border areas and customs.

With the necessary health measures taken, Iranian and Iraqi officials are trying to resume customs activity at the central and southern borders of Iraq, he added.

