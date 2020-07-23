Khosravi border between Iran, Iraq reopens

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Ruhollah Latifi said the border crossing linking Iran’s Kermanshah province and Iraq’s Diyala Governorate resumed operation on Thursday following the Iraqi’s side’s announcement.

Iranian commodities can now be transported to Iraq through Khosravi border crossing, he said.

No restrictions have been announced yet, Latifi added.

The borders of Tamarchin, Parvizkhan and Bashmaq between the two countries remain closed to commercial exchanges.

