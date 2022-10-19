No visa requirements for travel through Parviz Khan crossing

Mohammad Heidari, the caretaker governor of Qasr Shirin County in the western Iranian Kermanshah province said on Wednesday that "It seems that It has been agreed to cancell visa requirments for traveling through this border and it seems that it will be implemented from the beginning of next week in the Iranian calendar, Saturday.

Hediari continued that "previously, a visa was needed to cross this border with coming with charges for the traveler, but with the implementation of this plan, travelers can cross the Parviz Khan border crossing and enter the Kurdistan Region of Iraq with only a passport."

The governor further said that traveling through the Khosravi border crossing which is also in Kermanshah province is going on without visa requirements.

