  1. Economy
Oct 19, 2022, 7:00 PM

No visa requirements for travel through Parviz Khan crossing

No visa requirements for travel through Parviz Khan crossing

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – According to the Acting Governor of Qasr Shirin in west Iran traveling through the Parviz Khan border crossing into the Iraqi Kurdistan Region without a visa will probably begin on Saturday.

Mohammad Heidari, the caretaker governor of Qasr Shirin County  in the western Iranian Kermanshah province said on Wednesday that "It seems that It has been agreed to cancell visa requirments for traveling through this border and it seems that it will be implemented from the beginning of next week in the Iranian calendar, Saturday.

Hediari continued that "previously, a visa was needed to cross this border with coming with charges for the traveler, but with the implementation of this plan, travelers can cross the Parviz Khan border crossing and enter the Kurdistan Region of Iraq with only a passport."

The governor further said that traveling through the Khosravi border crossing which is also in Kermanshah province is going on without visa requirements. 

KI/ISNA1401072715224

News Code 192671
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192671/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News