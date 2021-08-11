Nearly 14m people in Iran received Covid-19 vaccine

"So far, 13,893,310 people in the country have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine so far," a statement by Iranian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the statement added that 3,401,487 people have been injected with the second dose and are fully vaccinated.

Overall, the number of injected vaccines in the country has now reached 17,294,797.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called on the health authorities to step up the vaccination campaign. He also urged the people to help the health and medical staff by adhering to the standard operating procedures of COVID-19 set by the relevant authorities.

Iran is using a combination of locally manufactured and imported vaccines in its general vaccination of over 80 million people.

The country is going through a deadly fifth wave of the pandemic with the daily death toll from the virus has reached a record high of nearly 600.

KI