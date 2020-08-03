Exports from Kermanshah province top $700m in four months

“The exports witnessed a 1% and 14% decline in volume and value respectively compared with the last year’s corresponding period,” Director General of Kermanshah Customs Administration Khalil Heidari said.

He added, “Of the total amount, over $392 million worth of the goods were cleared and exported through the major customs of Kermanshah, Parvizkhan and Paveh, indicating a 7% decrease year on year.”

"Tomato, coolers, cheese, tomato paste, light oil and oil products, biscuit, melon, watermelon, ceramics and tiles, and plastic products were the main commodities exported from the province during the four months,” Heidari added.

He noted that the province exported goods to 19 countries during the period. Iraq was its top destination.

