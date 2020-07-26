Reopening of Chazzabeh border crossing postponed

Spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Ruhollah Latifi said on Sunday that the reopening has been postponed so that the Iraqi team positioned in the border crossing could carry on its health protocol-related tasks.

He predicted that Chazzabeh border crossing would resume operation for commercial exchanges within a week after five months of hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Governor of Dasht-e Azadegan Hossein Silavi, once operational, the crossing will be open all weekdays, except on official holidays.

On July 23, Khosravi border crossing (called Manzarieh on the Iraqi side) also resumed its commercial operations in a bid to facilitate the challenged exchanges between the two countries.

Khosravi border crossing links Iran’s Kermanshah province and Iraq’s Diyala Governorate.

The borders of Tamarchin, Parvizkhan and Bashmaq between the two countries remain closed to commercial exchanges.

