Bagheri forwards Leader's order for improved Covid-19 fight

Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said Wed. evening that in line with this morning's Leader's order for stepped-up vaccination and boosted fight against the Covid-19, he had forwarded the Leader's order to all commanders of the different sections of the armed forces.

"In line with today's order of the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces and the continuation of the presence and role of the Armed Forces to help the government and the nation and build a stronger and more effective capacity in the fight against Coronavirus, the commanders of the army, IRGC, Law Enforcement and other major armed forces were ordered to make necessary preparations to put operational plans on the agenda immediately," General Bagheri said.

The chief of the staff of the armed forces further said that the military will make new plans and arrangements in their assistance, adding, "In cooperation with the Ministry of Health and the National Anti-Coronavirus Headquarters, we will assess and implement the most decisive and effective methods and measures."

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called on the military to help the health authorities to step up the vaccination campaign and to make sure the standard operating procedures of COVID-19 are respected by the people. He also urged the people to help the health and medical staff by adhering to COVID-19 instructions set by the relevant authorities.

KI/5279365