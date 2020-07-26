  1. Economy
Iran-Iraq Chazzabeh border crossing reopens

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Chazzabeh Border crossing located in Dasht-e Azadegan County’s Bostan District, Khuzestan province, has been reopened for commercial exchanges between Iran and Iraq after five months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor of Dasht-e Azadegan Hossein Silavi said the border crossing resumed its commercial operations on Sunday morning (July 26) with strict health protocols in place.

He noted that Chazzabeh border crossing will be open all weekdays, except on official holidays.

On July 23, Khosravi border crossing (called Manzarieh on the Iraqi side) also resumed its commercial operations in a bid to facilitate the challenged exchanges between the two countries.

Khosravi border crossing links Iran’s Kermanshah province and Iraq’s Diyala Governorate.

The borders of Tamarchin, Parvizkhan and Bashmaq between the two countries remain closed to commercial exchanges.

