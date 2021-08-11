New batch of Covid-19 vaccine from China to arrive in Iran

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh to Beijing said on Wednesday on his Twitter account that a new consignment of anti-Covid-19 vaccine will leave China for Iran tonight.

The diplomat said that the Mahan Air will fly the shipment to Iran.

He meanwhile noted that China has been sending Covid-19 vaccines to Iran regularly over the past few weeks as Iran goes through a dealy wave of Covid-19.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday called on the health authorities to step up the vaccination campaign. He also urged the people to help the health and medical staff by adhering to the standard operating procedures of COVID-19 set by the relevant authorities.

Iran is using a combination of locally manufactured and imported vaccines in its general vaccination of over 80 million people.

